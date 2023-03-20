Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: NCAA From Busted Brackets to Rooting for Chaos, Here Are the Best March Madness Memes By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 20 2023, Published 11:31 a.m. ET

The biggest college basketball tournament in the world (March Madness) is well underway, and there's already been an unusual amount of chaotic moments. Not only were the reigning champions eliminated in the second round, but a No. 16 seed upset a No. 1 seed for just the second time in tournament history. Talk about bracket busters, right?!

Now, if you're like us and fell victim to the major upsets of the tournament's first two rounds, you have zero chance of winning your March Madness pool. It sucks, but we've compiled a list of the most hilarious March Madness memes to lessen the pain. Check them out below!

Let the madness begin!

We're not going to lie — we spent the entire weekend on the couch watching the tournament.

N.J. is always the bracket buster.

new jersey teams during march madness



pic.twitter.com/lHu9vLsVbJ — ☄️✨𝖜𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖘𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖘✨☄️ (@wizardseries) March 19, 2023

No one ever expects New Jersey teams to win, so next year, if a team from the Garden State is in the NCAA tournament, make sure you pick them unless you want a busted bracket on day one.

It's like he wanted Virginia to lose.

Kihei Clark with the game on the line:#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/o8oO0jHeuE — Brian Y (@byysports) March 16, 2023

With the game on the line, Kihei threw one of the worst passes in March Madness history — OK, we're overreacting, but it was such a massive mistake that resulted in busted brackets for many nationwide.

Will we ever know peace?

Bracket busted after one game pic.twitter.com/bRDtcLP2pf — Nick Cothrel (@NickCothrel) March 16, 2023

We all thought we cooked up a perfect bracket, right? Wrong. After two of the biggest upsets — No. 13 Furman defeating No. 4 Virginia and No. 2 falling to No. 15 Princeton — we had to throw our brackets in the trash.

Princeton really doesn't give AF about March Madness.

Princeton students probably took five minutes out of their study session to celebrate the win... just kidding! The school was on spring break this past week, so it makes sense that literally no one was on campus.

Arkansas is leaving Kansas is the dust.

Arkansas on its way to the Sweet 16 like pic.twitter.com/8VqvgRBqzm — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 18, 2023

Catch the razorbacks plowing through the competition this March Madness!

It seems heading to the Sweet 16 means nothing to Michigan State.

After dropping 23 today to lead Michigan State to a win over Marquette, Tyson Walker returned to campus to find his car had been towed 😂



📸: @TysonWalker13 pic.twitter.com/GZ2zt1OPfA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 20, 2023

Tyson led Michigan State to the Sweet 16, but the school doesn't care because, like other universities, they have a major parking problem and get pissed off when someone parks illegally (even though there are only like 10 parking spots for 50,000 students).

Bracket = busted

Everybody who picked Virginia and Arizona in their brackets pic.twitter.com/V5I1du4cdp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 16, 2023

These major upsets left us screaming, crying, and throwing up.

It's poetic cinema.

The rest of the country watching Purdue lose to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson a year after losing to 15-seed Saint Peter’s pic.twitter.com/5AVNZWxWIQ — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 18, 2023

Purdue's biggest fear is now New Jersey.

It's fine. We're fine. Everything's fine.

When you look at your bracket and you’ve already lost 2 of your Elite 8 before the first day is even over #MarchMadness

pic.twitter.com/Jg0T5YQ8sD — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 16, 2023

In the wise words of Stephen A. Smith, "I am having a very bad day, I am in no mood, this, today, is one of the worst days that I've had in a long time."

Duke is Public Enemy No. 1.

“Why are you happy about Duke losing when you’re not even a Tennessee fan?”



College basketball fans:

pic.twitter.com/Tgvns6oL7t — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) March 18, 2023

When it comes to college hoops, we can all agree that Duke is the team we loathe the most — so we couldn't be happier to see their March Madness run come to an end before the Sweet 16!

Now we feel really old.

The Crying Northwestern Kid (a.k.a. John Phillips, the son of ACC commissioner Jim Phillips) is all grown up now pic.twitter.com/2sz1ZQLdGS — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 15, 2023

Remember the crying Northwestern kid? He's now a freshman at Harvard, and we couldn't feel more old.

We're really going to miss his energy.

There's no doubt in our minds that Tobin Anderson will lead FDU to the tournament next year.

Embrace the chaos.

They’re playing checkers while I’m playing chess pic.twitter.com/1gxIFuuEGo — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) March 16, 2023

Instead of taking March Madness brackets seriously, why not cook up one that will get busted in the first round? That way, you can watch the madness and root for the chaos without getting upset!

truTV solely exists because of March Madness and 'Impractical Jokers.'

Falling asleep during the NCAA Tournament will do this to you pic.twitter.com/KDIeGd4NPK — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 17, 2023

Most reach for the remote once March Madness is over, but us? We stick around for the Impractical Jokers marathon.

Only three more sleeps until the Sweet 16!