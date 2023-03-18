So, Is Duke Blue Devils Player Kyle Filipowski Dating Anyone ATM?

Is Duke Blue Devils basketball freshman power forward and center Kyle Filipowski dating anyone? That is the question on everyone’s minds after he made headlines for getting sick and throwing up before his team beat Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament 74-51 during the Thursday, March 16, 2023 game.

From the looks of social media, it appears that Kyle, who is also known as “Flip,” does have a lucky lady in his life, and we have the details – keep reading to find out more!

Kyle Filipowski is possibly dating this blonde beauty.

According to Earn the Necklace, Kyle is dating 25-year-old Caitlin Hutchison, who comes from Alabama and currently works as an Executive Assistant for Intelerad Medical Systems in Durham, North Carolina.

Kyle Filipowski’s dating life is seemingly documented on Instagram.

Though the young athlete has never spoken publicly about his dating life, Caitlin has a series of photos of the two together plastered on her Instagram grid with captions such as “my best friend” and “my love” with a red heart emoji. It is unclear how they met or how long they have been dating, however Kyle first appears on Caitlin’s Instagram in a post from May 2022 and they seemingly went to his prom together.

The basketball player also shared a picture of the duo back in November of 2022 as well, captioned, “me and you.” While neither party has posted together since around this time, the outlet shares the two are frequently spotted liking and commenting on each other’s posts. It has been suggested that both Kyle and Caitlin prefer to keep their relationship private and out of the spotlight.

If Kyle Filipowski is dating Caitlin Hutchison, he certainly struck gold.

Caitlin boasts an impressive professional background, having held positions at Northridge Fitness in Northport, Alabama, Alabama Hearing Associates, and Black Diamond Networks in Phoenix, Arizona, before landing at her current job – which is an Executive Assistant role. Durham, NC is also where Kyle attends and plays basketball for Duke University.

Caitlin Hutchison, rumored to be dating Kyle Filipowski, comes from a family of sports as well.