Stephen A. Smith's Absence From 'First Take' Was Due to Another Shoulder Injury

Indeed, the host took to Twitter on July 14, 2022, to clarify to fans why he wasn't appearing on First Take at the time.

"Appreciate the love I’ve been receiving from everyone who’s missed me on First Take. I’m out because I’m rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Partial tear — rotator cuff AND Bicep, along with frayed Labrum, plus a Bone Spur. Aging sucks, but it is what it is. Back next month. #AllLove," Stephen wrote in the post.