Stephen A. Smith Has Some Thoughts About Will Smith's Historic Oscars Slap

Shortly after this year's Academy Awards had concluded, Stephen wasted no time in taking to Twitter and sharing his thoughts on Will Smith's historic win and equally historic slap. The ESPN personality retains a considerable degree of admiration for Will's newly-awarded Oscar, but feels that the slap tarnishes his reputation.

"I love the brother, and I'm proud of him, but boy was that a shameful act for him to commit tonight," Stephen said blatantly in a video on Twitter.