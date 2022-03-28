Here Are the Funniest Memes and Tweets About Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars Debacle

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Will Smith delivered the slap of the century to Chris Rock. After the comedian poked fun at Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her alopecia, all hell broke loose on the Oscars stage. Will walked on stage to Chris and smacked him straight in the face. Fellow entertainers looked on in disbelief as Will exited the stage and went back to sit next to Jada. Will later yelled at the comedian to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.