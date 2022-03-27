Sean Penn Threatens to Melt Down His Academy Award if Viewers Do Not Boycott the Oscars

Comedian Amy Schumer, one of the three hosts for the Academy Awards, previously said she would like to see Zelenskyy on the show. She told The Drew Barrymore Show, "I wanted to find a way to have Zelensky satellite in or make a tape or something, just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I think it’s a great opportunity to at least comment on a couple of things. I have some jokes that kind of highlight the sort of current condition."