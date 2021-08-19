Max Kellerman's Future at ESPN Might Look a Bit Different Thanks to Some Recent Changes

Max Kellerman's Future at ESPN Might Look a Bit Different Thanks to Some Recent ChangesBy Chris Barilla
Aug. 19 2021, Published 1:50 p.m. ET
After five years of commentating on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim Rose, Max Kellerman's days on the sports-oriented show may be numbered. Indeed, it appears that the network is instigating some shake-ups in its main casting, and Max seems to be a part of the plan to shuffle things around.
With that being said, what happened to cause the network to rethink Max's position on the show? Was it because of something he did or just a result of regular changes being made at ESPN? Here's a breakdown of all of the known details as they currently stand.
What happened to Max Kellerman? His role on 'First Take' is seemingly ending soon.
According to Front Office Sports, there's a good chance that Max may have offered his last "first take" opposite Stephen on their show. After five years on the program, Max's tenure is reportedly coming to an end. This shocking rumor has yet to be confirmed by ESPN or Max himself, but industry insiders have said that a replacement will not be sought out.
It seems that Stephen and Molly will remain the only hosts of the show, and they will rely on other ESPN reporters and guest appearances.
This doesn't mean that Max is done with ESPN as a whole, however. The same sources have said that ESPN intends to relocate him to another one of its successful programs: its morning radio show.
There are a lot of other opportunities for Max to move around ESPN beyond the morning radio show as well. He likely will remain one of the main faces of the network’s boxing and MMA coverage, including live events, which he has hosted in the past.
Beyond that, Max is still on contract with the network for a daily TV salary. This leaves the opportunity open for the network to give him his own show eventually. Of course, none of these details have been confirmed by Max, his representation, or ESPN.
Why was Max fired? His spats with Stephen may have caused him to leave 'First Take.'
Fans of First Take are likely very aware of the fact that Stephen and Max have constantly butted heads over the years. Although they have provided some great argumentative points about certain sporting events, it has been clear for some time that their issues are more personal than just disagreements over games.
Stephen also has a close relationship with ESPN Senior Vice President Dave Roberts, who oversees First Take.
These spats were most apparent back in 2019 during Stephen's contract negotiations, where he reportedly stipulated that he would only return to First Take if Max was removed from the program. This didn't end up occurring at the time, but it has been clear ever since that there has been some resentment, at least on Stephen's side, over the decision not going the way he wanted it to.
Stephen didn't come away completely empty-handed, however, as his salary was raised to over $10 million a year.
While the specific circumstances surrounding Max Kellerman's exit from the show are unclear right now, it's pretty safe to say it has something to do with that clash of personalities and Stephen's efforts to oust him.
What is Max's net worth? He has made a lot during his time working for ESPN.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Max Kellerman's net worth in 2021 is somewhere around $6 million. Although this is a fraction of the reported $10 million a year that Stephen is now pulling in with his new contract, it's still not a number to scoff at whatsoever.
Through his long career in the sports commentating world, Max has also worked for the likes of MSNBC, Spike TV, and HBO.