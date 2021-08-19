Max Kellerman's Future at ESPN Might Look a Bit Different Thanks to Some Recent Changes

After five years of commentating on ESPN's First Take with Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim Rose, Max Kellerman's days on the sports-oriented show may be numbered. Indeed, it appears that the network is instigating some shake-ups in its main casting, and Max seems to be a part of the plan to shuffle things around.

With that being said, what happened to cause the network to rethink Max's position on the show? Was it because of something he did or just a result of regular changes being made at ESPN? Here's a breakdown of all of the known details as they currently stand.

What happened to Max Kellerman? His role on 'First Take' is seemingly ending soon.

According to Front Office Sports, there's a good chance that Max may have offered his last "first take" opposite Stephen on their show. After five years on the program, Max's tenure is reportedly coming to an end. This shocking rumor has yet to be confirmed by ESPN or Max himself, but industry insiders have said that a replacement will not be sought out.

It seems that Stephen and Molly will remain the only hosts of the show, and they will rely on other ESPN reporters and guest appearances. This doesn't mean that Max is done with ESPN as a whole, however. The same sources have said that ESPN intends to relocate him to another one of its successful programs: its morning radio show.

There are a lot of other opportunities for Max to move around ESPN beyond the morning radio show as well. He likely will remain one of the main faces of the network’s boxing and MMA coverage, including live events, which he has hosted in the past. Beyond that, Max is still on contract with the network for a daily TV salary. This leaves the opportunity open for the network to give him his own show eventually. Of course, none of these details have been confirmed by Max, his representation, or ESPN.

