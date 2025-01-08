NBC News 4Reporter Derrick Ward Has Died at the Age of 62, but What Happened? The NBC reporter had worked in Washington for decades. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 8 2025, 10:22 a.m. ET Source: NBC Washington

NBC News4 has confirmed that Derrick Ward, a long-time reporter in Washington D.C., has died at the age of 62. Following the news of his death, many who were familiar with Derrick from his decades of reporting with the station wanted to learn more about what happened to him.

Derrick was a Washington, D.C. native who started his television career in Buffalo, N.Y. before returning to Washington in 2006 as a part of NBC News4. Here's what we know about his cause of death.

Source: NBC Washington

What was Derrick Ward's cause of death?

Derrick's cause of death was complications related to cardiac arrest, according to the Threads post that announced the news. "A native of the District of Columbia, Derrick grew up in Marshall Heights and the H Street Corridor in Northeast," the post continued. "He lived through the 1968 riots and documented his experiences on News4 as part of the station's 40th anniversary coverage. Derrick attended HD Woodson High School and the University of Maryland."

We don't know when the cardiac arrest occurred or what the complications he faced might have been. What seems clear, though, is that his death was unexpected. In a lengthier post on the News4 website, his colleagues explained that Derrick started his career in radio before moving into television. In his years on the radio, he worked for WPFW, WAMU, and WTOP, and covered major stories including the Iran-Contra hearings and the Sept. 11 attack on the Pentagon.

"Ward had a way with words and music. He shined when he had a pen, a microphone — or a guitar – in his hands," they wrote. They also shared a statement from Derrick's family. "Derrick has been an inspiration and cherished member of our family and his hometown community, as a longtime reporter at News4 Washington, and previously WTOP Radio," the statement read in part.

Derrick Ward, a member of the News4 family, died Tuesday following complications from recent cardiac arrest. He was 62. Please join us in sharing love and support with his family. https://t.co/6GNl1WHu0o pic.twitter.com/kTf2FwBdJP — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) January 8, 2025 Source: Twitter/@nbcwashington

"As a distinguished journalist, Derrick’s storytelling, prolific writing, warmth, and humor touched countless lives. Our children and our entire family will miss him dearly," it continued. Derrick is survived by three children: Derrick Jr., Ian, and Marisa. Following the post announcing his death, many viewers weighed in to offer their condolences and share their impressions from his on-air work.

"This is so sad — Derrick was a first-class reporter and a mainstay in the DMV. He will be missed," one person wrote under the post on Threads. "Wow. I am so sorry to hear this. He was a pillar of the community and a much-revered member of the journalism industry. He will be greatly missed," another added. Clearly, there were many who admired his integrity and skill as a journalist, and who he made an impression on over the course of his years of reporting.