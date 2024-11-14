Home > Television > The Today Show Craig Melvin's 'Today' Salary Could Double With His New Promotion — What's His Net Worth? The longtime NBC anchor will replace Hoda Kotb when she leaves 'Today' on Jan. 13. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 14 2024, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: NBC

On Nov. 14, 2024, The Today Show news anchor Craig Melvin received the honor of replacing Hoda Kotb and will be a co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie. The news came after Hoda announced in September that she was leaving Today to focus on her children and other projects. Craig will take over the beloved co-anchor's spot on Jan. 13, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Craig has been a longtime member of the Today family and has delivered the news on Today's Third Hour since October 2018. However, fans will get to know him better through his early morning reporting. The new role is also predicted to boost Craig's net worth, which is already quite impressive. Here's the rundown on Craig's net worth.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

What is 'Today' show anchor Craig Melvin's net worth?

As of this writing, Craig's net worth is $9 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this is the combined net worth of him and his wife, FOX NFL and FOX NASCAR reporter Lindsay Czarniak.

Craig's broadcasting career began in high school in Columbia, S.C. He started as NBC News affiliate WIS-TV's "Our Generation Reporter" and continued building his career by receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in government at Wofford College.

Article continues below advertisement

Craig began his professional career by returning to WIS-TV in Columbia. In 2011, he got his big break as a daytime anchor for MSNBC. During his 11-year run at the reputable news station, Craig covered multiple significant national and international events, including the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012, the shooting of Mike Brown, and the George Zimmerman trial.

Craig Melvin News Broadcaster, Co-Anchor for 'The Today Show' Net worth: $9 million Craig Melvin is a news broadcaster and longtime NBC anchor. In November 2024, he was announced as Hoda Kotb's replacement on The Today Show. Birthdate: May 20, 1979 Birthplace: Columbia, S.C. Birth Name: Craig Delano Melvin Education: Wofford College Father: Lawrence Melvin Mother: Betty Melvin Partners: Lindsay Czarniak (m. 2011) Children: 2

Article continues below advertisement

What is Craig Melvin's current 'Today' salary?

Craig reportedly earns $3 million per year from his time on Today. However, with him taking over Hoda's job, his net worth is set to increase. Hoda has reportedly earned over $20 million a year throughout her 17-year run on the daytime show.

Craig Melvin's decision to leave his MSNBC duties to co-anchor 'The Today Show' paid off.

After seven consecutive years at MSNBC, Craig's notoriety began to expand. In September 2018, he furthered his relationship with NBC when he was promoted to weekday news anchor of Today. By October, he joined Today Third Hour alongside hosts Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, and Sheinelle Jones.

Article continues below advertisement

Craig continued working on his MSNBC duties in tandem with Today, per Variety. By 2022, he decided not to split his time between both platforms and parted ways with the network to focus on his growing presence on Today and NBC News.

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Two years after Craig chose to bet on himself and not overwhelm himself as a broadcaster, father of two, and husband, his decision has more than paid off. During the announcement of his new, likely longtime co-anchor role, Hoda shared that he was "literally made for this job" and felt he was the "right person" for her to pass the torch to. Craig, who has been with NBC over half of his life, shared that he couldn't be more honored to take on his new role.

@nbcnews Craig Melvin will replace Hoda Kotb as co-anchor of the @TODAYshow starting Jan. 13, 2025, after Kotb announced in September that she was leaving the show. ♬ original sound - nbcnews - nbcnews