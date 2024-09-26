Home > Television > The Today Show Who Is Replacing Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' Show? Beloved Host's Departure Leaves a Spot Open "I know I'm making the right decision, but it's a painful one," Hoda said of her choice to step away from the show. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 26 2024, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: NBC

On the Sept. 26 episode of the Today show, beloved co-host Hoda Kotb revealed to fans that she'll be stepping away from her position after being a permanent fixture on the show for more than five years. During her tearful announcement, she was surrounded by emotional colleagues and friends who she's worked closely with over the two and a half decades that she's worked with NBC.

Though the show will still feature her co-host, Savannah Guthrie, viewers have expressed that, without Hoda, their mornings just won't be the same — and many are wondering whether we can expect a replacement in Today's near future. Here's what we know.

Who is replacing Hoda Kotb on the 'Today' show? Here's who fans want.

On X (formerly Twitter), forlorn fans have been sharing their dismay about Hoda's departure while simultaneous feeling hopeful about who might take her spot. While there has been no official announcement as to who will serve as Hoda's replacement just yet, there's certainly been plenty of speculation — and a few clear frontrunners.

Names that have consistently popped up are Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, and Craig Melvin of Today's Third Hour, as well as weekend anchor Laura Jarrett and White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

"Not to out myself as a dedicated Today show watcher," one X user said, "but I hope to god Sheinelle is the one to replace Hoda. She’s so talented and such a fun, familiar presence. She’s the best option to fill that role, she’d do it with so much grace and class."

Source: mega (L-R) Sheinelle Jones, Hoda Kotb, Kathy Lee Gifford

"Hoda was an excellent pick to replace the disgraced, shamed Matt Lauer," another user wrote. "Now, as far as I am concerned, there is only one replacement for Hoda. And that is Craig Melvin."

However, others are speculating that NBC may go a different route for their morning coverage, tapping a celebrity to draw in viewers. "Is Snoop Dogg interested in a daily morning show?" one user suggested. "Is there a current or former Housewife who could take over? Maybe a rotation of hosts for a year."

Regardless, it seems that dedicated fans will definitely need time to adjust to whoever ends up taking her place, as many got used to her as a welcomed part of their morning routines.

hoda leaving TODAY has officially ruined my day, i’m taking a sick day. — aman 🥥🌴 (@AmanIslamNY) September 26, 2024

Why is Hoda leaving the 'Today' show?

In her announcement, Hoda shared that while the decision felt right, it wasn't an easy one to make. "As I write this, my heart is all over the map. I know I'm making the right decision, but it's a painful one," she wrote in a public letter to her colleagues. "My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life. ... My broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited."