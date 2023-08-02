Home > Entertainment Hoda Kotb's Daughter Hope Is the Inspiration Behind Her Latest Children's Book Hoda Kotb's daughter Hope was in the ICU earlier in 2023. What happened to her? She's the inspiration behind Hoda's children's book. By Joseph Allen Aug. 2 2023, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@hodakotb

In a recent segment on Today, host Hoda Kotb opened up about her new children's book, Hope Is a Rainbow, and all the ways the book was inspired by her youngest daughter, Hope Catherine. Following Hoda's discussion of Hope, and all the ways that Hope is an inspiration to her, many want to learn more about what happened to Hope a few months ago that left Hoda absent from Today for several weeks.

Thankfully, Hope seems to be doing much better than she was during that scary stretch of time in February 2023, and Hoda is now talking about what an inspiration she has been.

What happened to Hoda Kotb's daughter Hope?

In February 2023, Hope was hospitalized in the ICU with an illness, leading Hoda to be absent from Today for several weeks. Although the exact nature of that illness was never disclosed, Hoda provided an update after Hope was released from the hospital. Hoda said that Hope was recovering and would hopefully be out of the woods moving forward.

Source: Getty Images

“My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week,” Hoda said in March. “She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.” When speaking about all the ways that Hope inspired the book, Hoda referenced Hope's time in the hospital as one of the things her adopted daughter has already taught her.

“She has taught me that you’re stronger than you think you are. She has that ability to be optimistic and hopeful no matter what kind of challenges lay before you,” the host said. “She’s taught me that resilience comes in all kinds of packages and that kids are incredibly strong. She’s also taught me to find wonder in the smallest things.”

Hoda says Hope brought hope to her family.

Hoda, who first became a mother when she adopted her daughter Hayley in 2017, said that she named Hope after the feeling that she inspired. “You know, I was dreaming and praying for a child like her. And then it became a reality. Every night I tell her: ‘I love you. I’m proud of you. I think you’re terrific. And I’m glad you’re mine,’” Hoda said. “She’s taught me that dreams come true.”

In explaining the title for her new book, Hoda said that Hope has always loved rainbows, so it was fitting to include a rainbow in the children's book. “A rainbow to me represents something that you can’t quite touch, but it’s magical and amazing," Hoda said. "So when I thought about how I carry Hope in my heart, I realized, ‘She IS a rainbow.’ She’s this beautiful, magical, incredible child. It just got me thinking about all the things where kids find magic and hope, and this book is full of that.”