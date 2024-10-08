Home > Television > The Today Show Hoda Kotb Is Leaving 'TodayY' and Here's What We Know About Her Last Show She will be on the show through at least the first of the year (2025), and mentioned she would be around at least "several more months." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 8 2024, 5:20 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

NBC's The Today Show is one of the most beloved morning shows on television. It first debuted in 1952, which means that they've been on the air for more than 70 years, making people laugh, cry, and bringing them together through human stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Few faces have become more exemplary of the show's heart and soul as much as Hoda Kotb, the charismatic host who has been a part of the NBC family for more than two decades. But her time at Today is coming to an end. Here's what we know about her last day on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Hoda Kotb will be leaving 'Today' after weathering an emotional last show.

In a tearful video with all her fellow hosts and friends around her, Hoda announced that she would be leaving Today. It's hard to imagine the show without her, as she's become such a staple over the past several decades.

But during the announcement, Hoda assured fans that she wasn't leaving quite yet. She will be on the show through at least the first of the year (2025), and mentioned she would be around at least "several more months." While speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Hoda talked about picking her kids up from school in "January, February." So it's likely that her final show will be sometime around then.

Article continues below advertisement

While no exact date has been announced yet, fans can at least rest assured that she will be there to celebrate the end-of-year holidays and ring in the New Year. This is good, because Hoda tends to shine brightest when people are happy and celebrating.

Article continues below advertisement

As Hoda and her hosts talked about her departure from the store, tears flowed freely, and she promised to "haunt" her friends at work for a "long, long time."

Hoda will be focusing more on her family, but she isn't leaving her work family completely.

While it's a difficult change for Hoda to leave the show, her reasons for leaving are ones that very few people could argue with. The morning show host has been on the air with NBC for a jaw-dropping 26 years, putting her among the ranks of some of the longest-lasting morning show hosts in history.

Article continues below advertisement

But now it's time for Hoda to focus on her family, including her daughters Haley and Hope. Hoda mentioned that she had her children relatively late in life and needs to be home giving them her energy. Additionally, Hoda seems to feel as though she has reached the pinnacle of her career and is ready to step off the ride at the top instead of risk a slow ride to the bottom as so many do in Hollywood.