Meredith Vieira Has Been a TV Icon for Decades — Here's What She's Worth

Renowned journalist and TV personality Meredith Vieira is one of those familiar faces who's practically been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember. Whether you grew up watching her tackle big news stories on NBC or cheering her on as she handed out life-changing sums of money on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Meredith has been a constant presence on our screens.

With a career spanning multiple decades, it's no wonder that people are curious about how much she's earned along the way. So, if you've ever wondered how Meredith Vieira built her fortune, we've got you covered! Here's everything you need to know about her impressive net worth and the journey she's taken to amass it.

What is Meredith Vieira's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Meredith Vieira's net worth currently stands at an estimated $45 million. As expected, the majority of her wealth comes from her successful career as a broadcast journalist and television personality.

Meredith started her career in 1975 as a news announcer at WORC radio in Worcester, Mass. She transitioned to TV as a local reporter and anchor at WJAR-TV in Rhode Island before moving to CBS in New York City as an investigative reporter.

Meredith Vieira Broadcast journalist, TV personality Net worth: $45 million Meredith Vieira is a renowned broadcast journalist and TV personality, best known for her time on The View and The Today Show. She's also known as the former host of the daytime edition of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Since 2019, she has hosted the weekday game show 25 Words or Less. Birthdate: Dec. 30, 1953 Birthplace: Providence, R.I. Mother: Mary Elsie Rosa Vieira Father: Edwin Vieira Siblings: Edwin, Steve (d. 2014), and Jeff Marriages: Richard M. Cohen ​(m. 1986; died 2024) Children: Benjamin, Gabriel, and Lily

She gained national attention during her time as a CBS reporter in Chicago from 1982 to 1984, and later as a correspondent for national news programs, including 60 Minutes. Her final role at CBS was as co-anchor of CBS Morning News in the early '90s.

A few years later, Meredith joined ABC as a correspondent and soon became the original moderator and co-host of The View, a role she held from its debut on Aug. 11, 1997, until June 9, 2006. Following her time at The View, Meredith succeeded Katie Couric as co-anchor of Today, where she worked alongside Matt Lauer from September 2006 to June 2011.

During her tenure at NBC, she occasionally anchored Dateline and hosted Today from the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, the 2012 London Summer Olympics, and the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. At the height of her career, she reportedly earned an annual salary of $11 million at NBC.

Meredith also made her mark as the first host of the American syndicated version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, a role she held from 2002 to 2013. In addition to hosting, she served as the show's co-executive producer. Her work on the show earned her two Daytime Emmy Awards.