Legendary MLB Broadcaster Bob Uecker Dies at 90 — Details on His Cause of Death

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025, legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker passed away. The heartbreaking news was confirmed in a statement from the Milwaukee Brewers, the MLB team he loyally served as their primary broadcaster for many years. He was 90 years old.

"Today, we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker," the organization stated. "We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years." Here's everything you need to know, including the cause of Bob Uecker's death.

What was Bob Uecker's cause of death?

At the time of writing, the official cause of death has not been publicly released. However, Mr. Baseball's family released a statement and revealed he was diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer in 2023.

"Bob faced a private battle with small cell lung cancer since early 2023, which he met with the same strength and resilience that defined him," his family said. "Even in the face of this challenge, his enthusiasm for life was always present, never allowing his spirit to falter."

Born on Jan. 26, 1934, Bob played in MLB for six seasons, but it was his broadcasting career that made him a legendary figure. He joined the Brewers' broadcast team in 1971 and became one of the most iconic and enduring voices in sports media.

Known for his humor, quick wit, and unique storytelling style, Bob earned a special place in the hearts of baseball fans everywhere. His iconic catchphrase, "I must be in the front row," became a symbol of his lighthearted spirit and relatable charm. His influence extended beyond baseball, with notable appearances in television and film, including the sitcom Mr. Belvedere and the Major League movie series.