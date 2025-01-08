Former MLB Pitcher for the Orioles and Cubs Brian Matusz Passed Away at 37 Brian Matusz played for the Orioles and the Cubs during his MLB career. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 8 2025, 7:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

On Jan. 7, 2024, the Orioles announced that former player Brian Matusz had passed away. He was 37 years old and had been out of professional baseball for years, but fans believe he left his mark in more ways than one. So, what is former MLB player Brian Matusz's cause of death? That's what many are asking now.

When the Orioles shared the news of Brian's passing on X (formerly Twitter), there was shock all around. He had pitched for both the Orioles and the Cubs as a lefty, and he is remembered for being there for the biggest moments the teams faced during his career, which spanned from 2009-2016. After that, he began a baseball career in the minor leagues.

Source: Mega

What is Brian Matusz's Cause of death?

The news of Brian's death came as a shock to his longtime fans who had followed his professional career, most of which was made up by his time on the Orioles. However, at this time, no official cause of death has been given. It's also unclear if Brian privately suffered from an illness that wasn't made public prior to his passing.

"Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz," the Orioles said in the statement on X. "A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face."

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz.



Did Brian Matusz have a wife?

Brian wasn't married and he had no children, and he seemed to prefer to keep some parts of his life private. However, the fandom was loud in mourning him when the news of his death was announced. Many shared their stories of encountering the former MLB player as fans and how Brian was always reportedly responsive and generous with his time.

"In the summer after I graduated high school Brian Matusz invited me to tour the Orioles clubhouse [and] even had lunch after," one fan shared on X. "His act of kindness that day has never been forgotten and he will be truly missed!!! Forever in our hearts Brian!!!"

