Baltimore Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Has Died at 86 Years Old Baseball legend Brooks Robinson has died at the age of 86, and many want to know about the former Baltimore Orioles player's cause of death. By Joseph Allen Sep. 27 2023, Published 9:32 a.m. ET

The Gist: Brooks Robinson died on Sept. 26, 2023. He was 86 years old.

He played for more than 20 years with the Baltimore Orioles and was an All-Star 18 times over.

His cause of death hasn't been announced, but he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009.

Baltimore Orioles fans have a lot to celebrate this year as their team appears to be playoff bound, but now, that joy has been tempered by the news that Brooks Robinson, a legend for the team, has died at the age of 86. Brooks spent his entire 23-year career with the Orioles, and was an All-Star in 18 separate seasons for the team.

Brooks is widely recognized as one of the greatest defensive third basemen to ever play the sport, and his number was retired by the Orioles in 1978. He earned the nickname "Mr. Oriole," and those who followed the game when he played or even just heard stories about him likely know how much he meant to Baltimore fans.

Source: Getty Images

What was Brooks Robinson's cause of death?

Following the news of his death on Sept. 26, 2023, many naturally wondered what Brooks's cause of death was. His death was first announced by the Orioles in a joint statement with his family. “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson,” the statement read. “An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball.”

No cause of death was listed as part of that statement, but Brooks had faced a number of health challenges in the later years of his life. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009, and had to have surgery in 2021 to repair a broken arm. For now, though, his exact cause of death remains unknown, and will likely be the subject of some speculation following the news of his death.