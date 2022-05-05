'The Offer' Stars Patrick Gallo and Dan Fogler on 'Mutual Respect' and Shooting in Marlon Brando's House (EXCLUSIVE)

"[Puzo] wanted to follow the rules a little bit, in order to satisfy the powers that be," Gallo told Distractify. "Francis was like, not if it's sacrificing the good of the work. I think there might have been a few moments where Francis had to tell Puzo, you are who you are. Forget about who they are."

"Maybe that was a strange landscape to navigate sometimes," he added. "But other than that, there was an unbelievable mutual respect. I think they followed each other, without concern."