“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Justin said in a statement, per Deadline. “Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family.”