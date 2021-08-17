Ludacris Dropped Some "Top Secret" Details About 'Fast and Furious 10' (EXCLUSIVE)

20 years after the first Fast and Furious movie was released, producers announced that the saga would soon be coming to an end. According to reports, F10 and F11 will be the final movies in the franchise, and many of us aren’t ready to see our favorite drag racers go, but at least we have a chance to say goodbye to (most of) the cast.

In June, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he would not be returning to the franchise due to a scheduling conflict, but several other OG cast members are confirmed to reprise their roles in the final Fast and Furious films.

In addition to OG cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson, Jif ambassador Christopher Bridges, popularly known as Ludracis, announced that he will be featured in F10 and F11, which will be filmed back to back.

Distractify had the opportunity to talk with Ludacris, who shared what he knows about the upcoming Fast and Furious films and what's next for his music career. So, when is F10 coming out? Here’s what we've learned.