The Cast of 'Fast & Furious 10' Now Includes Your Favorite Characters and Several Superheroes

The Cast of 'Fast & Furious 10' Now Includes Your Favorite Characters and Several SuperheroesBy Anna Garrison
Apr. 10 2022, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
It's time to add a few more members to the family.
The upcoming installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, currently titled Fast & Furious 10, is quickly approaching. In addition to returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, the tenth film in the saga is adding well-beloved actors to the mix.
Who is in the cast of Fast & Furious 10? Here's everything we know so far.
So, who is in the 'Fast & Furious 10' cast?
On Jan. 28, 2022, actor Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) was in talks to play the villain in Fast & Furious 10, per The Hollywood Reporter. In March 2022, he confirmed he had accepted the role to Entertainment Tonight while attending the premiere of The Batman. Jason said, "It's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!"
Jason isn't the only superhero actor to join the Fast & Furious franchise. On March 21, 2022, Deadline reported that The Suicide Squad breakout actress Daniela Melchior was announced to join Fast & Furious 10 in an undisclosed role.
Then, on April 9, 2022, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce the next cast member of the film: Brie Larson! In a heartfelt Instagram post and accompanying photo, Vin wrote, "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to yourself, 'that’s Captain Marvel.' Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see, however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast 10."
He added, "You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie." Fellow cast members Ludacris and Jordana Brewster were quick to add congratulatory comments to the post.
Following her performance in a Nissan commercial during SuperBowl LVI, Uproxx asked the Captain Marvel star if she'd be interested in joining the Fast & Furious franchise. She replied, "One hundred percent," and added, "Please, please tell everybody I would, of course, want to be in a Fast & Furious movie. I’m obsessed. I love them. I think they’re so good. They’re so fun. And they’ve made me appreciate cars. And it’s something that should be appreciated. They’re incredible. So of course, please."
Currently, actors who are unconfirmed or will not be joining the flick include Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Jason Statham. Johnson and Statham previously starred in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which is due for a sequel film in the near future. Dwayne and Vin Diesel, the star of the franchise, had a public falling out in 2016.
Fast & Furious 10 is set to begin filming reportedly in spring 2022, with a release date of May 19, 2023.