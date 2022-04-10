The Cast of 'Fast & Furious 10' Now Includes Your Favorite Characters and Several Superheroes

It's time to add a few more members to the family.

The upcoming installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, currently titled Fast & Furious 10, is quickly approaching. In addition to returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron, the tenth film in the saga is adding well-beloved actors to the mix.