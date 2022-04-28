While Andrew made it clear that he’s not complaining about his success as an actor, he simply shared that he needs some time to “just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

Even though Andrew is preparing to take a step back, that doesn’t mean that the 34-year-old will be leaving the acting world for good. After all, the New York Post reports that Andrew is allegedly slated to land the lead role in the Brideshead Revisited miniseries, which reportedly casts Ralph Fiennes, Joe Alwyn, and Cate Blanchett.