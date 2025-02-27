Gene Hackman Married a Much Younger Woman After He Divorced His First Wife Gene Hackman and his second wife passed away in February 2025. By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 27 2025, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty

Award-winning actor Gene Hackman left behind a legacy in film the likes of which you might expect from someone who was in the business for literal decades. But, before his unexpected death in February 2025, Gene Hackman was married twice and his second wife was with him until he passed away. In fact, she passed away around the same time. But who were Gene's wives?

Gene gained notoriety during the early days of his career as an actor thanks to his roles in movies like Unforgiven and the 1978 version of Superman. He returned for Superman II two years later and continued to work in film until 2004. He earned multiple awards during the length of his career, including two Oscars. He was also nominated for an Oscar for his role in the 1967 movie Bonnie and Clyde. But his personal life is what many are curious about now, including who he was married to.

Who was Gene Hackman married to?

Gene married a woman by the name of Faye Maltese in 1956, a few years before he would land his first major role as an actor. The couple had three kids together, but Gene's career reportedly caused friction in the marriage. And, in 1986, Gene and his first wife got divorced. But this was not before they were said to have a long separation.

Gene married musician Betsy Arakawa in 1991, a few years after his divorce from Faye. Gene and Betsy remained married until they both died in February 2025. Although Betsy wasn't in the entertainment industry in the same way Gene was, she had seen some success as a classical pianist and was known for her talent as a musician before she was known as Gene's second wife. Though she and Gene were mostly private when they could be out of the spotlight.

RIP Gene Hackman 1930-2025



Such a brilliant actor. pic.twitter.com/UNPdHvWubr — I❤️Nostalgia '𝕏' (@il0venostalgia) February 27, 2025

And, well before his death, Gene was clear that he didn't want to be judged for marrying Betsy, a younger woman, after he and his wife of 30 years, split up. "By the way, I did not leave my real life wife for a younger woman. We just drifted apart," he told the Sun Sentinel in 2021. "We lost sight of each other. When you work in this business, marriage takes a great deal of work and love."

Gene Hackman's second wife died around the same time he did.

On Feb. 26, 2025, Gene and Betsy, along with their dog, were found deceased in their Santa Fe, N.M. home. Gene was 95 and Betsy was 64 at the time of their deaths. Although no foul play was suspected in the cause of their deaths, an investigation was opened to determine exactly what happened.

