Clint Eastwood and Christina Sandera Had a Quiet, Decade-Long Relationship

By Sara Belcher Jul. 19 2024, Published 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Actor Clint Eastwood's longtime partner, Christina Sandera, passed away in July 2024 at the age of 61. The pair had a long but remarkably private relationship, as Clint was insistent on keeping his romances in his later years out of the spotlight. "There are other people that are involved there and they're vulnerable people," Clint told CBS News in 2004, long before he met Christina. "I can protect myself, but they can't."

Though the pair tried to keep much of their romantic life private, Clint released a statement about Christina's passing. “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much," he said, per The Hollywood Reporter. Let's take a look back at their relationship of more than a decade.

Clint and Christina started dating in 2014.

Clint and Christina's relationship began 10 years ago in 2014, when Christina was working as a hostess at Mission Ranch Hotel, one of the properties the wealthy actor owns. He was a regular visitor at Mission Ranch, which is presumably how he met Christina.

The pair made their red carpet debut in 2015.

Just a year after they started dating, Christina was Clint's date to the 2015 Oscars, where the actor's film American Sniper was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture. This was their first Hollywood outing as a couple, despite various photographs of them being taken out and about casually.

Clint and Christina never married.

Though they were together for a decade, Clint and Christina never married — likely because the actor publicly stated that he had no interest in remarrying. "I've had one marriage that didn't work, and I don't know if I'd want to do that again," he told People in 1983 after his first marriage ended in divorce.