'Cry Macho' Is Clint Eastwood's Latest Homage to the Genre That Made Him Famous

Few actors have experienced as long and storied of careers as Clint Eastwood has. The veteran actor, producer, and writer has created or taken part in some of the most timeless hit films of the last century and has solidified a legacy that will likely carry on for generations of film lovers to come.

But viewers are curious: Is Cry Macho based on a true story? Keep reading to find out.

Clint's latest project, an homage to the western genre that helped make him famous, is called Cry Macho . It's a jarring tale of human perseverance in the face of overwhelming adversity that, based on the trailer alone, already has fans excited to check the whole film out.

Is 'Cry Macho' based on a true story?

Although the struggles seen in the trailer of Cry Macho may seem as real and moving as they come, they are entirely fictitious. However, the film's concept wasn't just pulled out of thin air, it is actually based on a 1975 Richard Nash novel of the same name.

In the years since the original book was released, several studios and stars have attempted a film adaptation, but none of the projects came to fruition until Clint got involved. The story goes that after Robert's 1972 Broadway production of Echoes failed to draw critical acclaim, he began working on the tale that would become Cry Macho, according to The Cinemaholic.

Robert originally intended for Cry Macho to be a screenplay, but he encountered difficulty pitching the idea to studios at the time. When he decided to turn the idea into a standalone novel, the book drew massive amounts of critical praise and became a cornerstone of his writing career.

In a 1985 interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Richard explained how it all went down. "I had a screenplay called Macho that no one wanted," he told the publication. "It occurred to me to do a quick novelization. I got a $10,000 advance and completed it as Cry Macho in two weeks." He later revealed that the very same studio that rejected his original screenplay idea for Cry Macho was eager to gain the rights to the novel and screenplay adaptation once it saw real critical acclaim.

Despite the trials and tribulations involved with bringing that story to life, Cry Macho became a cult classic in the literary world, and Richard is even credited as a writer on Clint's 2021 adaptation of the story. Clint was reportedly set to star in the film almost 40 years ago when it was initially being shopped around, but he felt he was too young for the role at the time.