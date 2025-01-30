Gene Hackman’s Net Worth: How a Hollywood Legend Still Thrives Decades After Retirement Gene retired from acting back in 2004. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 30 2025, 3:03 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@JourneyToTheCenterOfTheCinema

You don’t have to be a hardcore movie buff to know Gene Hackman. For decades, he was everywhere — thrillers, dramas, comedies, even superhero movies. Whether he was chasing down criminals in The French Connection, making us laugh in The Birdcage, or playing the ultimate villain as Lex Luthor in Superman, Gene could do it all. Then, in 2004, after six decades in Hollywood, he just stopped. No farewell tour, no big sendoff — he simply retired and never looked back.

That’s why people are still so fascinated by him. He’s one of the rare actors who walked away at the top of his game. With no new projects two decades into his retirement, fans can’t help but wonder — what does Gene Hackman’s net worth look like today?

Gene Hackman’s net worth proves his Hollywood success lives on.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gene Hackman’s net worth is around $80 million. Which fans consider to be impressive for someone who retired from acting back in 2004. However, it isn’t a total surprise as Gene was one of the most bankable actors of his time. Per his IMDb, he starred in blockbuster after blockbuster over the course of his career. Unlike other celebrities who blow through their fortunes and end up taking another role because they need money, Gene has reportedly managed his money well.

Gene Hackman Author, Retired actor Net worth: $80 million Gene Hackman is a Hollywood legend with a career that spanned six decades before he retired in 2004. Birthname: Eugene Allen Hackman Birthdate: Jan. 30, 1930 Birthplace: San Bernardino, Calif. Spouses: Faye Maltese (m. 1956; div. 1986)​, Betsy Arakawa ​(m. 1991) Children: 3

Gene’s big break came in the late '60s with Bonnie and Clyde, which earned him his first Oscar nomination. It was The French Connection in 1971, however, that turned him into a household name. His role as a tough, no-nonsense detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. This was the tipping point in his career — he became unstoppable until he retired in 2004.

Retirement didn’t slow Gene down. It just shifted his focus.

Walking away from Hollywood didn’t mean Gene stopped working. Instead of acting, he turned to writing and has since published multiple historical and Western novels. He’s also kept a low profile, only making occasional headlines when fans spot him running errands or grabbing a bite to eat.

Unlike some actors who struggle with life after fame, Gene seems completely content. He doesn’t do interviews, he’s not chasing nostalgia-fueled reboots, and he’s not cashing in on guest appearances at conventions. He’s just living his life on his own terms.