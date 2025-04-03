Deborah Norville Is Saying Goodbye to 'Inside Edition' After an Impressive 30 Years Deborah Norville may be stepping outside of 'Inside Edition,' but she's got more things to come. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 3 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Television is losing one of its brightest stars as Deborah Norville is exiting Inside Edition after 30 years on the program. She has officially earned the title of longest-running female anchor and will walk away with an enviable number of accolades. The two-time Emmy winner was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2016 and is also a best-selling author and lecturer.

There are so many memorable moments that mark her time at Inside Edition, but for us, few can hold a candle to the time Deborah went to jail for the sake of journalism. In 2000, Deborah chose to spend a week in the Davidson County Jail, which was widely regarded as one of the toughest jails in the country. She came out realizing that once you're in there, little is done to help you get out. It was that kind of reporting that made Deborah an integral part of Inside Edition. Why is she leaving?

Why did Deborah Norville leave 'Inside Edition'?

On April 2, 2025, Deborah ended an episode of Inside Edition with the announcement that this season would be her last. "It has been an honor and a privilege to be here at Inside for all these years," she said. "A milestone like this is a time for reflection, and upon reflection, I’ve decided that now is the time for me to move on." The network, understanding what they were going to lose, tried to tempt the TV anchor to stay with a "lovely offer," but Deborah respectfully declined.

We haven't heard the last from Deborah, who said she has "exciting things in the works" that will be revealed at a later time. "But what I want to say right now is what a privilege it has been to be Inside Edition for all of these years, to work with the incredibly talented team here and to be invited into your homes every day," Deborah said. "It’s an honor I don’t take lightly."

One of Deborah's next gigs is hosting a game show.

Starting in the fall of 2025, Deborah will be hosting the CBS game show The Perfect Line, reported Variety. "Deborah is a natural hosting this show," said Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations, as well as CBS Media Ventures. "Her wit and charm resonate with audiences."