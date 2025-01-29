Broadcast Journalist Jim Acosta Unexpectedly Leaves CNN — Was He Actually Fired? Jim Acosta left CNN after nearly 20 years with the network. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 29 2025, 3:12 p.m. ET Source: CNN

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, Jim Acosta made a surprising announcement: He's leaving CNN after nearly 20 years with the network. He revealed his decision during the final moments of his 10 a.m. EST show, which ended up being his last broadcast for CNN.

As more details begin to emerge, several key questions still hang in the air: What led to his departure? Why did he decide to leave CNN after such a long tenure? And perhaps the most pressing question — was Jim Acosta actually fired from CNN, or did he choose to walk away? Here's what we know so far about his exit from the network and what might have been behind it.

Source: Mega

So, was Jim Acosta fired from CNN?

Despite widespread speculation, it doesn't appear that Jim Acosta was fired from CNN. According to reports, he left the network following a disagreement over a decision to move his show to the midnight hour — a time slot often considered a low-visibility period in cable news.

Jim Acosta made the unexpected announcement to viewers on Tuesday, January 28, during the final moments of his show. He urged them to "hold power to account," adding, "It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant.” According to the Status newsletter, Jim had made the decision to leave CNN just the night before, on January 27.

Today’s show was my last at CNN. My closing message: It’s never a good time to bow down to a tyrant… don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to fear. Hold on to the truth… and hope. pic.twitter.com/sGhSWSyPMz — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2025

A few days earlier, on January 23, CNN had revealed a shake-up in its weekday lineup. This included replacing Jim and Pamela Brown's hours of CNN Newsroom with a rescheduled The Situation Room, now airing during the morning hours with Wolf Blitzer and Brown co-anchoring. The changes left Jim's future at CNN uncertain.

Eventually, reports emerged suggesting that Jim had turned down an offer to move to a late-night program, which was rumored to be based out of Los Angeles. Some CNN staffers speculated that this was an effort to relegate Jim to a lower-profile slot, given his history of outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump.

Jim Acosta is launching a new show on Substack.

Just a few hours after signing off from CNN for the final time, following his refusal to accept the network's offer to move his show to the "graveyard" shift, Jim Acosta shared that he's "going independent" and launching a new show on Substack.

Hey guys! I’ve started something new. Go check it out! pic.twitter.com/28PIox1wtT — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 28, 2025

In a brief video posted alongside his new Substack link, the former CNN anchor took a moment to introduce his new venture: "I wanted to jump on Substack Live for a moment and welcome everyone who's thinking about subscribing to my new show," he said.