Alisyn Camerota Departs CNN After 10 Years: "I Am Ready to Leave This Place That I Loved" Alisyn Camerota told her followers that she is moving "on to new horizons." By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 9 2024, 10:46 a.m. ET

On Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, broadcast journalist Alisyn Camerota shared some major news with her supporters: She is leaving CNN. The veteran anchor/political commentator made the big announcement on Instagram.

"Big News, Everyone! − today is my last day on CNN," she wrote alongside a photo of her behind her desk. Alisyn added that her final broadcast began at 4:50 p.m. EST. So, why did Alisyn Camerota leave CNN? Here's what we know so far.

Why did Alisyn Camerota leave CNN?

At the time of writing, Alisyn Camerota has not disclosed her next steps or the specific reasons behind her decision to leave CNN. However, she did tell her followers that she would share updates with them in the near future.

She addressed her departure during the closing moments of her final newscast, reflecting on her time at the network. "I've had such incredible opportunities here these past 10-plus years. I've interviewed presidents and heroes and extraordinary people, the kind of peak career experiences that I had dreamed of since I was a teenager," she said. "The journalists at CNN are the very best in the entire news business, and it's been an honor to have been their colleague."

To the viewers, Alisyn added, "It's also an honor to have been in your homes this past decade through some of the biggest stories of our lifetimes. I'm always touched when a viewer comes up and tells me that I helped them get through these challenging times."

In addition to her statements on CNN, Alisyn shared a video showing her removing her microphone for the final time and leaving her desk. "I'm onto new horizons," Alisyn stated in the Instagram video. "I'll just share this bit of wisdom: New horizons are great when you're ready for them."

She continued, "There have been times in my life when I was not ready to leave a place that I loved, and that was really sad and really hard. But I think I am ready to leave this place that I loved now. So, I'll be in touch very soon, I promise," before blowing a kiss to the camera and ending the video.

Alisyn joined CNN in July 2014.

On July 14, 2014, CNN and CNN International announced that Alisyn Camerota had joined the network as a TV anchor. She made her debut co-anchoring New Day on Friday, July 25, and again on Monday, August 25. In 2015, she became a permanent co-anchor of New Day, which saw a reported 9 percent increase in viewership after her addition to the team.

On April 19, 2021, Alisyn began co-hosting CNN Newsroom from 2-4 p.m. alongside Victor Blackwell. Over a year later, in September 2022, Alisyn was tapped to serve as an interim host of CNN Tonight, joining the likes of Jake Tapper and Laura Coates during the midterm election season, where she led the 10 p.m. hour.