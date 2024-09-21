Home > Entertainment CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota Shares News of Husband's Death Ahead of Their 23rd Anniversary The couple shared three kids: Alessandra, Francesca, and Nathaniel. By Anna Quintana Published Sept. 21 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Ahead of what would have been her 23rd wedding anniversary, CNN anchor and correspondent Alisyn Camerota announced the passing of her husband, Tim Lewis. In a touching Instagram post of a throwback wedding photo, Alisyn shared the sad news with her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

"Some very sad personal news to share: my beloved and extraordinary husband Tim passed away on July 27th, two years after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer," she wrote. "I cannot imagine any human being soldiering through a devastating diagnosis with more humor, humility and bravery than Tim. He was a phenomenal father, husband, friend and role model and the rest of us are left trying to follow in his footsteps."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Alisyn shared an update on her kids, return to CNN following husband's death.

Alisyn and Tim were married in 2001 and share three kids: Francesca, Alessandra, and Nathaniel. In her post, she went on to update followers on how her family is dealing with the loss.

"The kids and I are still getting our bearings. Tim imbued us with a lot of strength and stability and we’re determined to try to emulate those qualities," she added. "This month would have been our 23rd wedding anniversary. I feel incredibly lucky to have had such a deep, committed, loving partnership for the time we had." She also gave an update on her return to CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

"I plan to write more in the coming days and to be back at work in the next few weeks. Thank you all for your love and letters, trays of lasagna, and the many, many gestures of kindness. I am grateful," Alisyn wrote before asking those interested to donate to a fund created in Tim's honor.

Article continues below advertisement

Alisyn helped move her twin daughters into college a few days before announcing Tim's death.

A month before the announcement, Alisyn hinted at the sad news, captioning a photo with two of her kids, "The sun is shining…we’re smiling and surviving." Shortly after, at the beginning of September, she helped her twin daughters, Alessandra and Francesca, which she welcomed via IVF in 2005, move into college.

Source: Instagram