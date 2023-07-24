Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Is CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota Stepping out on Her Husband? Rumor Mill Is Grinding Are things OK between CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota and her husband? She was recently spotted holding hands with another man. Here's what we know. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 24 2023, Published 12:16 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The gist: CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota has been married to Tim Lewis, a partner at private equity firm Southfield Capital, since 2002. They have three children together.

In July 2023, Alisyn was spotted holding hands in public with another man, former CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

Jeff Zucker and his current girlfriend, Allison Gollust, worked together when their relationship began, and his failure to disclose this relationship was part of the reason he stepped down from CNN.

As far as talking heads go, CNN's Alisyn Camerota is one of the best in the biz. Not only is she trustworthy, insightful, and intelligent but Alisyn is also delightful when the situation calls for it. She has been on-air in some capacity for nearly 30 years and that experience comes through in her work.

In her personal life, Alisyn is married and has three children: a pair of fraternal twin daughters conceived via in vitro fertilization and a son who was conceived naturally. She and her husband, Tim Lewis, have been together for over 20 years but things might be a bit rocky. The news anchor was recently spotted holding hands with another man. Is Alisyn possibly stepping out on her husband? Here's what we know.

Who is Alisyn Camerota's husband?

According to The Daily Mail, Alisyn and Tim were married in 2002. At the time she was 35 and knew children were a priority, so they began trying to conceive immediately. "As newlyweds, my husband and I struggled for three years to get pregnant," she wrote in a piece for CNN. "After two miscarriages and three rounds of failed in vitro fertilization (IVF), I was devastated."

Finally in 2005, IVF worked and Alisyn and Tim were able to welcome their fraternal twin daughters into the world. Then, a surprise happened. "Thirteen months later, an even bigger shock: I was pregnant with my third child — naturally," she said. Fast forward to 2023, and you'll find pictures and videos on Alisyn's Instagram featuring her family. Tim is less present but perhaps that was his choice.

It's not uncommon for the spouses of people in the public eye to want to take a backseat. What we do know about Tim is mostly career-related. As of the time of this writing, he is a partner at Southfield Capital where he "brings over 25 years of lower middle market experience ... as a private equity investor, general manager, turnaround executive and management consultant." Tim also has an M.B.A. from Northwestern University’s J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management and earned his B.A. degree in Political Science from Yale University.

Who is the mystery man Alisyn was holding hands with? Meet Jeff Zucker.

The Daily Mail reported that Alisyn was seen holding hands with former CNN Chief Jeff Zucker while leaving disgraced CNN anchor Don Lemon's house in the Hamptons. On July 22, 2023, the duo exited the soiree together hand-in-hand, minutes before Jeff's girlfriend left the same party.

Source: Getty Images Jeff Zucker and Alisyn Camerota

About 40 minutes after walking about, Alisyn and Jeff returned only to leave again in separate cars. If there is more to this than a couple of pals expressing their platonic love for one another, it wouldn't be the first time Jeff had a dalliance with someone from CNN. In fact his partner Allison Gollust, 50, was a former colleague.