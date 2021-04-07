Heads up, 'New Day' Fans: Alisyn Camerota Is Leaving the Program

Following Brooke Baldwin's announcement that her last day on CNN is set for April 13, 2021, the network did some pretty major reshuffling of its daytime television personalities. Namely, Alisyn is vacating her role on New Day and beginning a new position as an anchor on CNN's Newsroom, a move that was likely made as a result of Brooke's departure.

She will broadcast from 2-4 p.m. EST daily alongside Victor Blackwell.