Major Scheduling Changes Have Some Fans Worried That Wolf Blizter Is Leaving CNN

In the wake of some January 2021 scheduling changes, a lot of questions about CNN mainstay Wolf Blitzer's future with the network have arisen. The major shifts to their daytime and evening programming have caused plenty of commotion amongst fans, and a clear-cut answer as to why hasn't ever really been provided.

These changes, of course, leave plenty of room for speculation about what the veteran host's career may look like going forward. So, is Wolf leaving CNN? Here's what we know of his situation.

Is Wolf Blitzer leaving CNN? It doesn't look like he's going anywhere any time soon.

Despite rumors that Wolf may be leaving the network to pursue other ventures, there has been absolutely no confirmation of such. Beyond that, the initial rumors largely derive from CNN deciding to shorten Wolf's signature program, The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, giving it an hour less time on the air in order to make more time for Jake Tapper.

According to the network, "Wolf Blitzer will continue to anchor the network’s signature evening newscast, The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, now airing from 6-7 p.m. EST nightly. The program will be seen around the world, simulcast on the CNN US and CNN International networks. He will also have a principal anchor role for all major breaking news and continue to host CNN special reports."

This move sees Wolf's show being shortened from 5-7 p.m. EST to 6-7 p.m. EST. The decision was made alongside the announcement that Dana Bash will be working alongside Tapper on his new capacities within the network.

