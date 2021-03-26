Logo
Wolf Blitzer
Major Scheduling Changes Have Some Fans Worried That Wolf Blizter Is Leaving CNN

Mar. 26 2021, Published 12:17 p.m. ET

In the wake of some January 2021 scheduling changes, a lot of questions about CNN mainstay Wolf Blitzer's future with the network have arisen. The major shifts to their daytime and evening programming have caused plenty of commotion amongst fans, and a clear-cut answer as to why hasn't ever really been provided.

These changes, of course, leave plenty of room for speculation about what the veteran host's career may look like going forward. So, is Wolf leaving CNN? Here's what we know of his situation.

Is Wolf Blitzer leaving CNN? It doesn't look like he's going anywhere any time soon.

Despite rumors that Wolf may be leaving the network to pursue other ventures, there has been absolutely no confirmation of such. Beyond that, the initial rumors largely derive from CNN deciding to shorten Wolf's signature program, The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, giving it an hour less time on the air in order to make more time for Jake Tapper.

According to the network, "Wolf Blitzer will continue to anchor the network’s signature evening newscast, The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, now airing from 6-7 p.m. EST nightly. The program will be seen around the world, simulcast on the CNN US and CNN International networks. He will also have a principal anchor role for all major breaking news and continue to host CNN special reports."

This move sees Wolf's show being shortened from 5-7 p.m. EST to 6-7 p.m. EST. The decision was made alongside the announcement that Dana Bash will be working alongside Tapper on his new capacities within the network.

A lot of these adjustments were made due to President Biden taking office.

The network's sweeping rework of its programming came right before President Biden was set to take office. After boasting that it had its highest viewership ever in 2020, CNN felt confident that making some major programming shifts might even further boost their impressive ratings.

Another major move by the network in this slew of changes was to make former chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta a new weekend anchor and chief domestic correspondent. This decision was clearly made to get a new face in Jim's position following years of the reporter having an often-combative relationship with former President Trump.

Wolf is still focusing on the hard-hitting issues despite his time slot shortening.

Wolf clearly isn't letting the shift in scheduling inhibit his ability to report, as he has still fervently tackled the biggest topics in the country since the scheduling decision was made.

Most recently, Wolf has been very vocal about the uptick in hate crimes against Asian-Americans. He has conducted interviews with state representatives, governors, members of the community, and a variety of other influential figures in that sphere. This has all been in an effort to unpack the issues plaguing the country today.

