What Happened to Jim Acosta? He’s No Longer CNN’s White House Correspondent

Fans of CNN will undoubtedly be familiar with Jim Acosta . He’s been with the network since April of 2007, but it was during former President Donald Trump’s time in office that Jim really stepped into the spotlight — despite being forced out of it when he was temporarily banned from the White House in 2018.

Eventually, Jim’s suspension was lifted and he went back to fulfilling his duties as CNN’s chief White House correspondent — but recently, CNN viewers have noticed he doesn’t seem to be fulfilling that role anymore. What happened?

What happened to Jim Acosta from CNN?

There are actually a lot of answers to the question of what happened to Jim Acosta (he’s been in media for nearly three decades!), but we’ll start by addressing what are probably people’s most immediate concerns. Why is he no longer appearing on CNN as the chief White House correspondent? Was he fired?

In short, no, he hasn’t been fired — but it’s true that he will no longer be the White House correspondent for CNN. On Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, the network announced some changes to the lineup which included a new job title for Jim. He will now be the chief domestic correspondent for the network, and the White House correspondent role is going to Kaitlan Collins .

Article continues below advertisement

Jim isn’t just getting a new job title — he’s anchoring a whole show! He’ll be anchoring a weekend show on CNN, although the network has not yet announced his time slot. Jim shared the news of the move on Twitter and seemed pretty excited about the new role, calling it a “new challenge” and “the next adventure.”

On to the next adventure! After eight years at WH, I’m moving into a new role as anchor on weekends and chief domestic correspondent for @CNN, a new challenge I’m very excited about. Will miss my WH colleagues. But I know they’ll be great covering the Biden admin. See you soon! — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2021

Article continues below advertisement