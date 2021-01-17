Why Is John King Leaving 'Inside Politics'? Abby Phillip Is Taking Over

Those who only tune into CNN for Election Day coverage recognize John King as "that map guy who knows everything about how each individual county typically votes." (Seriously, watching him manipulate the "magic map" is impressive.) However, if you tune into the network on a more regular basis, then you probably know John from his Inside Politics segment, which airs at noon Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

But why is John leaving Inside Politics?