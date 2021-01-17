Logo
Why Is John King Leaving 'Inside Politics'? Abby Phillip Is Taking Over

Those who only tune into CNN for Election Day coverage recognize John King as "that map guy who knows everything about how each individual county typically votes." (Seriously, watching him manipulate the "magic map" is impressive.) However, if you tune into the network on a more regular basis, then you probably know John from his Inside Politics segment, which airs at noon Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

But why is John leaving Inside Politics?

Abby Phillip is taking over on Sundays for John King on 'Inside Politics.'

On Jan. 11, CNN announced that John King would be leaving Inside Politics — but only on Sundays. (The longtime news anchor will remain hosting the program on weekdays.) Abby will take over on Sunday mornings starting on Jan. 24, 2021, and it will be called Inside Politics Sunday With Abby Phillip

Abby took to Twitter on Jan. 17 to reflect on her journey as part of the CNN team.

"Five years ago, I was on Inside Politics Sunday with @JohnKingCNN for the first time and I’ve been grateful for his support ever since," she tweeted. "Honored to be taking the baton from you after today, my friend. Congratulations on an amazing run!"

John King re-tweeted Abby's post, also writing, "This is one new normal to celebrate. Changing my Sunday alarm to a little later now, but will be up in time to watch!"

Catch Inside Politics at noon Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Sunday on CNN.

