Is MSNBC and CNN Contributor Max Boot Married?By Shannon Raphael
Updated
Those who frequently tune in to the daily offerings on CNN or MSNBC will likely recognize Max Boot. The 51-year-old author, historian, and contributor frequently appears on the networks to give his take on current affairs on shows like CNN Right Now, Anderson Cooper 360, and Cuomo Prime Time.
Max is the son of Alexander Boot, a Russian journalist who often discussed his conservative beliefs. Max, too, identified as a conservative until the 2016 Presidential election.
He has since publicly discussed how the election led him to leave the party. When he's not appearing on the small screen, contributing to The Washington Post, or working as a Jeane J. Kirkpatrick senior fellow for National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, Max leads a quieter life.
Does Max Boot have a wife? The writer and historian is largely private about his personal life.
Who is Max Boot's wife? Is Max Boot married?
When he's not featured on CNN as an analyst, Max resides in Larchmont, N.Y. with his wife and three kids: Abigail, William, and Victoria. He also appears to have an apartment in New York City.
Max is married to Jeannette Kathleen Boot, a lawyer, who works at a firm in New York City. Both Jeannette and Max attended the University of California, Berkeley, and they graduated from the prestigious institution in 1991.
Who is Max Boot? What is his background?
The Road Not Taken author was born in Moscow in 1969, and his family moved to Los Angeles in 1976. Max studied history at the University of California, Berkeley, which is also where he began his journalism career. While he was a student, he wrote for the university's newspaper, The Daily Californian. He later obtained his Master's of Arts degree in history at Yale University.
Following his academic pursuits, Max wrote for The Christian Science Monitor and The Wall Street Journal.
In 2002, he began working as a senior fellow in National Security Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. His writings have appeared in top publications like The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, The Boston Globe, and The Weekly Standard. He now regularly contributes to The Washington Post.
He has also published several history books, including The Corrosion of Conservatism (2018), The Road Not Taken (2018), Invisible Armies (2013), and War Made New: Technology, Warfare, and the Course of History, 1500 to Today (2006). Max also gives lectures at military institutions.
Though he is active on Twitter, Max does not share much about his personal life online. He did, however, dedicate his 2013 book Invisible Armies to his three kids "To the Council on Foreign Relations for making this book possible," he wrote on the work's dedication page. " And to Victoria, Abigail, and William Boot, for the good fortune of being their father."
Not much else is known about Max's family life. You can follow Max on Twitter (or check out his feed) here.