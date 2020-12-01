Is MSNBC and CNN Contributor Max Boot Married?

Those who frequently tune in to the daily offerings on CNN or MSNBC will likely recognize Max Boot. The 51-year-old author, historian, and contributor frequently appears on the networks to give his take on current affairs on shows like CNN Right Now, Anderson Cooper 360, and Cuomo Prime Time.

Max is the son of Alexander Boot, a Russian journalist who often discussed his conservative beliefs. Max, too, identified as a conservative until the 2016 Presidential election.