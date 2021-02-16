Brooke Baldwin Is Leaving CNN to Focus on Her Passion for Storytelling

Longtime fans of the popular news network CNN will know that anchor Brooke Baldwin has been a friendly face every weekday afternoon. So when she announced that March 2021 would be her last month hosting CNN Newsroom, fans were sad and confused. Brooke has brought a lighthearted but smart voice to the network seemingly at the height of her career, and people are wondering why she’s choosing now to leave CNN.

Brooke Baldwin said she’s leaving CNN to continue her storytelling passion.

Brooke Baldwin announced her surprise resignation from CNN live on-air, telling viewers that she’s leaving in April 2021 to focus on her passion for storytelling. “Before we get going, I want to start with some personal news,” she said at the top of her show. “I will be leaving CNN in April.”

She continued, “Let me back up. After most of my 20s working my way up in local news, I came to this network in 2008 – in the midst of the Great Recession as a freelancer. I remember I scribbled my name on a Post-It note and stuck it outside of this temporary office, determined to fulfill my dream of becoming a full-time CNN correspondent.”

