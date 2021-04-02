CNN Anchor Don Lemon Is Happily Engaged to Tim Malone for the Long Haul

In April 2021, Don appeared on The Tamron Hall Show and revealed that he and Tim had talked about children. He shared that they plan to have kids after their wedding (which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic) but they had already discussed it.

"So we're thinking about, do we want to adopt, do we want to go through surrogacy, how we want to do it," Don said. He added jokingly, "Tim is definitely going to have to be the one that to have the kid because he's younger — His body will bounce back."