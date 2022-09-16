What Happened to CNN's John Berman? Inside His Job Shake-Up

CNN recently announced a new "marquee" morning program will replace their daily New Day segment with new anchors, a new name, and a set. The new anchors are Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins. Don Lemon's segment Don Lemon Tonight will conclude as a result of this switch.

However, many fans are confused about where this leaves current New Day anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar.