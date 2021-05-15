Don Lemon “Didn’t Mean to Set the Internet on Fire” With Overhyped Announcement

Don’t worry, folks: Don Lemon isn’t leaving CNN . He’s just making a change at the cable news network … and it’s not even a big change!

Don apparently sparked panic with his on-air sign-off on Friday, May 14 — in which he announced that was the “last night” of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, the show he has hosted since 2014 — because he had to post a Twitter video minutes later assuring fans that he’s still a CNN employee.