Don Lemon “Didn’t Mean to Set the Internet on Fire” With Overhyped Announcement

Don Lemon “Didn’t Mean to Set the Internet on Fire” With Overhyped AnnouncementBy Dan Clarendon
May. 15 2021, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
Don’t worry, folks: Don Lemon isn’t leaving CNN. He’s just making a change at the cable news network … and it’s not even a big change!
Don apparently sparked panic with his on-air sign-off on Friday, May 14 — in which he announced that was the “last night” of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, the show he has hosted since 2014 — because he had to post a Twitter video minutes later assuring fans that he’s still a CNN employee.
Don announced that ‘CNN Tonight With Don Lemon’ was ending and “changes are coming.”
Don teased his announcement midway through CNN Tonight on Friday. “I’ve got something I’m going to say at the end of the show and I want everybody to tune in,” he said on air, chatting with fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. “I think it’s really important, and I hope everyone’s okay with it. … And there will be more to come, I’ll tell you, over the weekend.”
“But it involves us, too,” Don added, addressing Chris. “It involves you. But we’ll see.”
Then, at the end of the episode, Don said, “It’s been really, really great. This is the last night that will be CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. So, I appreciate all the years of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon, but changes are coming, and I will fill you in.”
After the show, he told viewers to “relax.”
Just after the Friday’s episode of CNN Tonight with Don Lemon aired, Don posted a Twitter view from his office. “Everybody calm down,” he said in the 24-second clip. “I didn’t say I was leaving CNN. I just said it was the end of an era for CNN Tonight with Don Lemon.”
He went on: “I am not leaving CNN. So, you will have to tune in Monday at 10 o’clock to see. That’s it. So relax. I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving!”
And in his Twitter caption, Don wrote, “Hey everyone. Not what you think. I’m not leaving CNN. Tune in for the handoff on Monday at 10 p.m. ET, and I’ll explain.”
'CNN Tonight with Don Lemon' is just rebranding with a new name.
Is this much ado about nothing? As Wikipedia editors noticed, CNN’s weekly schedule shows a show called Don Lemon Tonight airing on Monday, May 17, at 10 p.m. ET.
Don confirmed the change in a Twitter post today, Saturday, May 15. “Didn’t mean to set the internet on fire,” he tweeted. “What I said last night was true. CNN Tonight with Don Lemon is no more. I’ll be back on Monday with my newly named show, Don Lemon Tonight. See you Monday at 10.”
That’s right: All this talk of “really important” news and all of the host’s hush-hush hype is about CNN Tonight With Don Lemon getting rebranded as Don Lemon Tonight.
At least one Twitter commenter thought the longtime anchor was being a little … extra.
“OMG!” that user tweeted in response to Don’s post. “Why all the drama over a simple name change for the show? Jeez.”