Trump Looks Unimpressed As a Bishop at the Washington National Cathedral Asks for Mercy "I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away,"

Less than two weeks after the funeral was held for former president Jimmy Carter, the Washington National Cathedral was once again thrust into the news. President Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and their respective families, attended the "Interfaith Service of Prayer for the Nation."

This was expected to be a widely attended event, which the cathedral was fully prepared to handle. Kevin Eckstrom, a spokesman for the cathedral, described this as the "second leg of the marathon" to WUSA9. "This is what the Cathedral is built to do," he explained. "It's a place where the nation can come together." With that in mind, a bishop delivering the service took the time to call out Trump who looked less than impressed while being dressed down. Details to follow.

Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde calls out Trump by asking for mercy.

In a video shared by the Call to Activism X account, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde is asking Trump for mercy. In a split screen, we see how little the president reacts to this plea, as she goes on to list the vulnerable people whose lives could be affected by his promises and executive orders.

"In the name of our God I ask you, to have mercy upon the people of our country who are scared now," she says while staring directly at Trump. "There are gay, lesbian, and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and Independent families," says Bishop Budde, "some fear for their lives." It's at this moment that Vance's expression changes and he looks over at his wife. He is clearly not happy. Trump remains expressionless, as does Melania.

Wow. This made me cry!



During his visit at the National Cathedral, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde went off script and pleaded with Trump to “have mercy” on LGBTQ people in the country who are scared.



This is what courage looks like.



pic.twitter.com/j6YyIw0rsV — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 21, 2025

Bishop Budde now focuses on immigrants who "pick our crops, clean office buildings, and labor in poultry farms and meat packing plants, wash dishes after we eat, and who work night shifts in hospitals." Vance leans over and appears to make a joke to his wife, whose parents are immigrants. She goes on to say that while these individuals may not have proper documentation, the "vast majority of immigrants are not criminals." Trump looks down at his program while Vance looks over at Trump.

"I ask you to have mercy, Mr. President, on those in our communities whose children fear that their parents will be taken away," says Bishop Budde, while also asking him to have compassion for those seeking safety in the United States after fleeing from war-torn countries. She concludes by reminding the president that their God teaches them to be merciful to the stranger, as we were all strangers in this land at one point.