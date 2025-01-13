JD Vance's Joke About "Skipping the Inauguration" Triggers Severe Backlash and Criticism "Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game," JD Vance wrote on X (formerly Twitter). By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 13 2025, 2:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega / X / @JDVance

We're just one week away from Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, and vice president-elect JD Vance is causing quite a commotion. On Jan. 10, 2025, the Ohio native took to X (formerly Twitter) to formally announce that he would allegedly skip the inauguration.

But is this true? Is JD Vance really planning to miss his own swearing-in as vice president? Here's what you need to know.

So, is JD Vance skipping the inauguration?

Let's get straight to the point: No, JD Vance is not skipping the inauguration. For context, his social media post read, "Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game." He followed it up with a meme poking fun at his dilemma, showing two options: "Attend your own inauguration" or "Go watch the Buckeyes win a national title."

It's clear that Vance was joking, and he will likely attend the inauguration in Washington, D.C., and participate in the day's events instead of heading to the college football national championship game to watch his alma mater, Ohio State University. Vance even confirmed it was all in good humor.

Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the inauguration so I can go to the national title game — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 11, 2025

"I assure you, that was a joke. I will be there doing my constitutional duty and swearing in as the 50th vice president of the United States," he said in an interview with Fox News. However, when asked by Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream if there was any "executive power" to move the game, Vance humorously expressed his hope that it could be rescheduled to Tuesday, January 21.

"I really wish they could move the game until Tuesday," Vance said. "If you're watching this show and you have the power, I'd really like to watch the Buckeyes, and I don't want to be at the inaugural ball staring at my phone because we're watching Ohio State versus Notre Dame. So, let's move that game. But if not, I'll be rooting for the Buckeyes in spirit."

Many people weren't too thrilled with JD Vance's joke.

Despite assuring the general public his post was simply a joke, JD Vance still finds himself on the wrong side of many people's opinions. In fact, some critics felt his joke suggested he wasn't taking his new role seriously enough. "That's not America First. You have an obligation to the American citizens first, not OSU," one X user wrote. "I'm a Buckeye fan in Ohio and understand why you want to go to the game, but it's so not cool. We are fighting for our country here."

I think inauguration should be the priority. I understand championship games and love football too but you may need to watch on playback later like the rest of us. — D. Richards (@D2richRichards) January 12, 2025

A second user stated, "Poor taste, given your anticipated new title, the crisis in Los Angeles, the recent attack and loss of life in New Orleans on New Year's Eve. You are the second in command of this great nation. Please take your job seriously."