JD Vance's "Awkward Disaster" Donut Shop Encounter Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons Vance was also recently mocked for asking about Swiss cheese at Pat's famed Philly cheesesteak shop. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 23 2024, 12:09 p.m. ET

It seems that Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance just can't seem to catch a break. The senator, who has desperately been trying to distance himself from the "weird" label bestowed upon him by the left, has drummed up plenty of negative attention as of late due to NSFW rumors, awkward public appearances, and past quotes that have come back to haunt him.

And now, just days after being shamed online for his awkward experience at Pat's famous Philly cheesesteak restaurant — an interaction in which he accused the shop of hating Swiss cheese after not being offered the option — Vance has found himself at the center of yet another cringe-worthy situation. It happened in Valdosta, Ga. when the VP hopeful visited a donut shop and attempted to order a box of donuts for a photo op. The task of ordering donuts is one so simple, and it seems that only JD Vance could make it so uncomfortable.

Source: YouTube/@wtxl

JD Vance's donut shop encounter has sparked a new wave of memes.

In what we can only assume was an attempt to bolster JD Vance's all-American, "normal guy" image, the senator and a team of associates and photographers visited Holt's Sweet Shop to order a box of donuts. However, the move has majorly backfired, with Vance's awkward small talk and cringy behavior turning the encounter into yet another meme at the politician's expense.

"I'm JD Vance; I'm running for vice president," he attempts to introduce himself to the worker, to which she disinterestedly replies, "OK." The employee assisting Vance notably did not want to be filmed.

While trying to make small talk, asking the two counter workers how long they'd been with the shop, he is awkwardly interrupted to tell the worker what kinds of donuts he wants. "Just everything," he responds. "I mean yeah, a lot of glazed here. Sprinkle stuff ... just, whatever makes sense." How weird — that's my go-to order, as well!

JD Vance buys donuts in Holt’s Sweet Shop in Valdosta Georgia pic.twitter.com/xOO2j3AoRf — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 22, 2024

Viewers of the clip were also unimpressed with the fact that Vance and his team seemingly knew nothing about the shop that they were using for their campaign, clearly not prepping the workers for his appearance and even asking how long the place had been open. When he's told it has been running for just about four years, he says, "When we selected this place, I didn't know if it had been here for four years or 20 years, you know. You never know."

After a bit more forced small talk, the clip cuts off and viewers are left to wonder what, exactly, they just watched. And, of course, as with all things JD Vance, the moment has turned into a meme.