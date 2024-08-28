Home > News > Politics JD Vance Says Teachers Without Kids "Disturb" Him in Resurfaced Interview Clip "I hate to be so personal about this." By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 28 2024, 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Getty images

Based on repeated evidence, it's safe to say that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance doesn't think very highly of people without children. In fact, his previous jab calling Democratic politicians "childless cat ladies" has come back to bite him recently, and he has also gone on record to suggest that the votes of American citizens with biological children should be valued higher than those without.

Now, footage from a 2021 interview has resurfaced in which JD Vance shares his thoughts on childless teachers — and they're pretty much what you'd expect. Let's take a look.

JD Vance says childless teachers want to "brainwash" children in an attack on American Federation of Teachers president.

In the interview clip, which is now going viral, Vance expressed frustration and anger that those without children of their own are allowed to shape the minds of the country's youth.

"Our conservative idea is that parents and families determine what children learn, what values they are brought up with," Vance said onstage at a Center for Christian Virtue forum in 2021. "You know, so many of the leaders of the left, and I hate to be so personal about this, but they’re people without kids, trying to brainwash the minds of our children."

Vance said that he was "disoriented" and "disturbed' by this, specifically name-dropping American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who has no biological children — though she does describe herself as a "mother by marriage," per NBC. "She doesn't have a single child. If she wants to brainwash and destroy the minds of children, she should have some of her own and leave ours the hell alone," he said.