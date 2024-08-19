Home > News > Politics Photos Show Trump Fans Carrying "J.D. Vance Family Kit" Cups — What on Earth Is Going On? Why, though? By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 19 2024, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: X

In the latest installment of "we are living in a bizarre timeline," a bunch of pictures have been circulating online that appear to show Donald Trump fans carrying around fake semen sample cups that say "J.D. Vance Full Family Kit" on them.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is this happening? What is going on? These are bigger questions than we could ever answer, obviously, but here is what we do know about this very unfortunate situation.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What's up with the J.D. Vance "family kit" cups?

No one knows for sure why some people thought it would be funny to put fake semen (gosh, we hope it's fake, anyway) into plastic cups with pictures of Vance's face on them alongside the words "J.D. Vance Full Family Kit." However, many are speculating that this is a way for some Trump fans to not only support Vance's "childless cat lady" comments but also to maybe even take a dig at Tim Walz for using IVF with his wife to conceive.

Vance's "childless cat lady" comments came from a 2021 interview he gave with then–Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in which Vance railed against his rivals (like AOC and Kamala Harris) as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Article continues below advertisement

Babe wake up, MAGA is carrying around JD Vance jizz cups. pic.twitter.com/e7lmfJA2EI — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) August 18, 2024

As for Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor and Harris's VP running mate, he has been open about the fact that he and his wife Gwen used fertility treatments to have their two children.

Article continues below advertisement

"When my wife and I decided to have children, we spent years going through infertility treatments," Walz said at a Philadelphia rally in August 2024 (per CBS). "And I remember praying every night for a call for good news. The pit in my stomach when the phone rang, and the agony when we heard that the treatments hadn't worked. So this wasn't by chance that when we welcomed my daughter into the world, we named her Hope."