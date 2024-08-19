Distractify
Home > News > Politics

Photos Show Trump Fans Carrying "J.D. Vance Family Kit" Cups — What on Earth Is Going On?

Why, though?

By

Published Aug. 19 2024, 1:24 p.m. ET

JD Vance Full Family Kit Cups held by Trump supporters
Source: X

In the latest installment of "we are living in a bizarre timeline," a bunch of pictures have been circulating online that appear to show Donald Trump fans carrying around fake semen sample cups that say "J.D. Vance Full Family Kit" on them.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is this happening? What is going on? These are bigger questions than we could ever answer, obviously, but here is what we do know about this very unfortunate situation.

NEW KENSINGTON, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 15: Republican Vice Presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) speaks at a campaign rally at VFW Post 92 on August 15, 2024 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Vance is campaigning in several battleground states as part of his campaign efforts. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

What's up with the J.D. Vance "family kit" cups?

No one knows for sure why some people thought it would be funny to put fake semen (gosh, we hope it's fake, anyway) into plastic cups with pictures of Vance's face on them alongside the words "J.D. Vance Full Family Kit." However, many are speculating that this is a way for some Trump fans to not only support Vance's "childless cat lady" comments but also to maybe even take a dig at Tim Walz for using IVF with his wife to conceive.

Vance's "childless cat lady" comments came from a 2021 interview he gave with then–Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in which Vance railed against his rivals (like AOC and Kamala Harris) as "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Article continues below advertisement

As for Tim Walz, the Minnesota governor and Harris's VP running mate, he has been open about the fact that he and his wife Gwen used fertility treatments to have their two children.

Article continues below advertisement

"When my wife and I decided to have children, we spent years going through infertility treatments," Walz said at a Philadelphia rally in August 2024 (per CBS). "And I remember praying every night for a call for good news. The pit in my stomach when the phone rang, and the agony when we heard that the treatments hadn't worked. So this wasn't by chance that when we welcomed my daughter into the world, we named her Hope."

So when it comes to the weird cups, again, no one really knows for sure why they're becoming an accessory of choice for some Trump supporters, but most of us can agree that it feels really, really off-putting.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

A Woman From the U.K. Reportedly Got a Trump Tattoo on Her Forehead — How Do You Think the Internet Reacted?

Are There Really Photos Going Around of JD Vance Dressed in Drag?

J.D. Vance's 'Hillbilly Elegy' Is Controversial for All Kinds of Reasons

Latest Politics News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.