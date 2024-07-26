Home > News > Politics Kamala Harris’s Home May Be Pet-Free, but Her Advocacy for Animals Is Strong! J.D. Vance previously labeled Kamala Harris as one of many "childless cat ladies." By Allison DeGrushe Published Jul. 26 2024, 3:53 p.m. ET Source: Montinique Monroe/Getty Images

In late July 2024, a Fox News interview from 2021 resurfaced online, featuring J.D. Vance's criticism of vice president Kamala Harris for not having children and labeling her as one of a group of "childless cat ladies."

The comments quickly generated widespread outrage, but amid the backlash against the Ohio Senator's past statements, some people are wondering: Does Kamala Harris actually have a cat? Here's what we know.

So, does Kamala Harris have a cat?

Despite J.D. Vance's offensive remarks, it seems Kamala Harris does not have a cat — or any pets, for that matter. But don't let that fool you: Kamala is a passionate advocate for animal welfare! Over the years, she has helped pass a range of pro-animal legislation.

Kamala has worked to crack down on puppy mills, ensuring dogs in commercial breeding facilities get better treatment. She's also fought to prevent animal cruelty and strengthen penalties for those who abuse animals.

Dogs are always welcome in my Senate office, and our team is better for it. A very happy International Dog Day to these four legged friends who have made my office a whole lot brighter the past couple of years in the Senate. pic.twitter.com/KGLs21in0b — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 26, 2019

On top of that, Kamala has backed laws to protect wildlife and their habitats, including cracking down on illegal wildlife trafficking. And she's even supported efforts to improve conditions for farm animals and push for more humane agricultural practices.

Plus, on Aug. 26, 2019, Kamala took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared four cute photos of dogs in her Senate office. "Dogs are always welcome in my Senate office, and our team is better for it," she wrote. "A very happy International Dog Day to these four-legged friends who have made my office a whole lot brighter the past couple of years in the Senate."

For those curious about the interview clip, J.D. Vance told former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the U.S. was being led by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."