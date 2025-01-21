"Drill, Baby, Drill" Has Been a Republican Campaign Talking Point for Decades The slogan has been a part of Republican politics since 2008. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 21 2025, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The return of Donald Trump to the White House has brought with it a number of immediate changes to U.S. policy. Among those changes is a de-emphasizing of environmental protections and a renewed emphasis on American oil production, or at least so they say.

Donald Trump wants to "drill, baby, drill," which has led many to wonder what that motto means and where it actually comes from. Here's what we know.

What does "drill, baby, drill" mean?

The slogan "drill, baby, drill" was first used at the 2008 Republican National Convention by Maryland Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele. It was then picked up by Sarah Palin during that year's vice presidential debate before Donald Trump started using it regularly during the 2024 presidential campaign. Essentially, the slogan suggests that Trump will deprioritize environmental protections of all kinds in favor of drilling for oil across the United States.

It's worth noting that oil production in the United States actually reached an all-time high under President Biden, so it's unclear how much more Trump is planning to do on top of what was already being done under Biden. The slogan, though, suggests that regardless of whether there's a real policy change or not, Trump will likely take credit for the high level of domestic oil production with some frequency.

"Starting on Day 1, I will approve new drilling, new pipelines, new refiners, new power plants, new reactors, and we will slash the red tape," Trump said during a rally in September of 2024. In an interview with NPR, Brian Murray, the director of the Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability at Duke University, said that there are things that Trump could do if he actually wanted to increase domestic oil production.

Trump: "That is why today, I declare a national energy emergency. We will drill baby, drill".



Meanwhile the world: pic.twitter.com/8eH0uEnY8A — Niko Efstathiou (@NikoEfst) January 20, 2025 Source: Twitter/@NikoEfst

"One thing that the Trump administration could do is to reduce those restrictions. They could rapidly increase oil, natural gas and coal production on federal lands. They can also call on Congress to repeal the Antiquities Act, which was used to establish national monuments where mineral and oil and gas extraction can occur," Murray explained. Trump's pitch was at least partially a suggestion that more energy production would lead to reduced energy prices.

This would almost certainly be the case, but it would also lead to an increase in emissions at a time when natural disasters regularly strike various parts of the country in large part because of climate change. Still, Trump and the Republican party more generally have never prioritized climate action, and "drill, baby, drill" seems like a signal that they will prioritize oil production over any climate mitigation measures.