Donald Trump's Inauguration Was Moved Indoors Days Before the January 2025 Event

Just a few days before Donald Trump's inauguration, he announced plans to move the event indoors. Since this is different from what many have seen a president do for years, some want to know why the inauguration is inside. Supporters typically flock from around the country to be close to the event. Trump's inauguration for his second term is no different, except, of course, that this time, it's inside the Capitol building.

Most of the inaugurations that preceded Trump's on Jan. 20, 2025 took place outside. However, in 1985, former President Ronald Reagan's inauguration was held outside due to inclement weather. While there are theories about why Trump made the decision, he has spoken out about his reason for moving his inauguration inside and why the decision came just days before the anticipated event in Washington, D.C.



Why is the inauguration inside?

On Friday, Jan. 17, Trump shared publicly that he planned to hold his inauguration indoors. He posted the details on Truth Social. The event was changed to indoors because of the weather and cold temperatures, according to Trump.

"I have ordered the inauguration address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," Trump posted. "We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this historic event, and to host the presidential parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One after my swearing in."



The high temperature for D.C. on Jan. 20 was expected to be 27 degrees, with the low at 11 degrees. In 2020, when Joe Biden was sworn in, the weather was much warmer in comparison, reaching the mid-forties. "There is an Arctic blast sweeping the country," Trump shared on the same Truth Social post. "I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way."