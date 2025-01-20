Inauguration Day Is Here — What Time Does President Trump Get Sworn in for His Second Term? Donald Trump's second inauguration is set to begin at noon EST. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 20 2025, 9:33 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, is shaping up to be a huge day! Not only is it Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but it's also the day of the college football national championship — and president-elect Donald Trump's second inauguration.

The long-awaited inauguration day will be filled with various events, including a parade and the celebrated swearing-in ceremony. On that note, what time will President Trump be sworn in for his second term? Here's what you need to know.



What time does President Trump get sworn in?

For those planning to watch (or avoid) the inauguration coverage, broadcasts will begin pretty early on major news channels. However, the swearing-in ceremony, where Trump will take the oath of office for the second time, is set to start at noon EST.

On Friday, Jan. 17, President Trump announced that due to dangerously cold weather, the inauguration ceremony would be moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda — marking the first time since Ronald Reagan's second public inauguration in 1985 that the event has been held inside.

After Trump's swearing-in, the day's festivities will continue with a signing ceremony, an inaugural luncheon, a pass-in-review, a procession, and a parade. Inaugural balls will also be held at several venues before and after the official ceremonies.

Trump's inauguration will be aired on all major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, CSPAN, NBC, and Fox News. If you don't have cable, though, you can stream these channels through live TV services like DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV, all of which are offering free trials.