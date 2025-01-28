Jim Acosta Is Exiting CNN After Being Relegated to a Pretty Terrible Time Slot on the Network By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 28 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Six days after the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol, CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta got a new job. The veteran reporter had been with the network since 2007 and started as White House correspondent in 2018. During that time, he became known for his combative exchanges with President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Starting in January 2021, Jim was going to serve as CNN’s chief domestic correspondent and would also have anchor coverage on the weekends. Jim confirmed this new position in a post to X where he wrote that he was very excited about this new challenge. Four years later, things have changed again for Jim as he is parting ways with the network. Why did Jim Acosta leave CNN? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Jim Acosta leave CNN?

Jim has hosted CNN's 10 a.m. EST Newsroom show for almost a year, but after the network offered him the midnight time slot the long-time anchor is probably going to part ways with his bosses. Deadline reported that according to a source close to Jim, he told CEO Mark Thompson that the timing seemed suspicious. This shift comes as President Trump was inaugurated for a second time. Perhaps CNN was hoping to avoid more friction between Jim and President Trump.

An insider at CNN told Fox News Digital (via the New York Post) that the network wasn't happy with Jim's apparent decision to leave altogether. They were confident that he would do well in the new time slot. "Many viewers like Jim … if there is anyone who could make the overnight go, it’s him. It’s sad to see him go," said the source.

Article continues below advertisement

Where will Jim Acosta go next?

Per Variety, Jim is "expected to seek out new ventures that he might build himself, according to the person with knowledge of the situation." This could include launching his own digital subscription service. He might follow in the footsteps of other reporters like Jennifer Rubin, who left the Washington Post and now writes for her own Substack titled The Contrarian whose motto is, "Unflinching journalism in defense of democracy."

Article continues below advertisement

Former MSNBC opinion host Mehdi Hasan launched Zeteo under Substack while disgraced CNN anchor Don Lemon "hosts an interview show available via digital platforms." On Jan. 23, 2025, Jim announced his own Substack via a post to Threads. He wrote, "Coming soon." That Substack currently has over 15,000 followers.

"I hope to lead a thoughtful and enlightening discussion about the most important news of the day, with a specific emphasis on American politics and the state of democracy in the U.S. and around the world," wrote Jim in the Substack's bio. Reactions on social media are predictable from both sides of the aisle with conservatives praising Jim's departure and liberals condemning this decision.