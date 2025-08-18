Terence Stamp's Love Life Was as Impressive as His Extended Hollywood Career The beloved English actor passed away in the summer of 2025, after several decades of entertaining people through his roles. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 18 2025, 10:37 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @StudiocanalUK

The entertainment industry was saddened to learn about the death of Terence Stamp on Aug. 17, 2025. The actor was famous for his roles in Superman and Billy Budd, where he entertained audiences with his signature elegant presence. The actor was 87 years old at the time of his passing, leaving behind a unique legacy in both film and television. No one will be able to replace the dedication Terence displayed with every role he took on.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond what he accomplished as an artist, Terence Stamp had a very interesting love life. Through unpredictable twists and turns, the actor lived his life to the fullest when it came to falling in love. Was Terence Stamp married? Here's what we know about the artist's relationship status and how it changed over the course of his life.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Was Terence Stamp married?

According to the BBC, Terence Stamp wasn't married by the time of his death. The actor had been a husband at one point in his life, but that relationship was over years before Terence passed away. The Wall Street performer met Elizabeth O'Rourke at a chemist's shop in Bondi, New South Wales, before they got married at an unknown date. There was a 35-year age gap between Elizabeth and Terence when they agreed to become husband and wife.

Terence and Elizabeth got married on New Year's Eve 2002, before the actor appeared in My Boss's Daughter and The Kiss. The relationship took place during a time in which Terence constantly made cameos in various movies as himself. Elizabeth O'Rourke grew up in Singapore, before she moved to Australia in order to complete her studies in pharmacology.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, the relationship wasn't meant to last. The marriage lasted for only six years. The BBC also reports that Terence and Elizabeth got a divorce in 2008, citing unreasonable behavior as the motive for their separation. The actor never got married again, remaining legally single for the last two decades of his life.

Terence's love life before his marriage was very unpredictable

In the years before he met Elizabeth O'Rourke, Terence Stamp established a relationship with Julie Christie, according to The Guardian. The star won an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, and more accolades over the course of her trajectory. Julie became extremely popular, partially thanks to her role as Lara Antipova in Doctor Zhivago. The project ended up becoming one of the highest-grossing films in history around the time of its release.

Article continues below advertisement